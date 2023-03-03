Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KBE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which makes up 1.38% of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,660,771 worth of ZION, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZION:
ZION — last trade: $48.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/17/2022
|James R. Abbott
|Senior Vice President
|2,500
|$50.47
|$126,174
|11/30/2022
|Harris H. Simmons
|Chairman & CEO
|3,000
|$50.44
|$151,309
