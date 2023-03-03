Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KBE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which makes up 1.38% of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,660,771 worth of ZION, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZION:

ZION — last trade: $48.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/17/2022 James R. Abbott Senior Vice President 2,500 $50.47 $126,174 11/30/2022 Harris H. Simmons Chairman & CEO 3,000 $50.44 $151,309

