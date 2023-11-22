Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JXI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), which makes up 1.19% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,512,946 worth of CNP, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNP:

CNP — last trade: $27.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2023 Jason P. Wells President & COO 10,000 $26.91 $269,050 11/13/2023 David J. Lesar CEO 37,000 $27.12 $1,003,440

