Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JXI

November 22, 2023 — 11:27 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), which makes up 1.19% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,512,946 worth of CNP, making it the #31 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNP:

CNP — last trade: $27.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2023 Jason P. Wells President & COO 10,000 $26.91 $269,050
11/13/2023 David J. Lesar CEO 37,000 $27.12 $1,003,440

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
