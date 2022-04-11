Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JXI

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 4.24% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,833,711 worth of D, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:
D — last trade: $88.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|3,321
|$75.28
|$249,998
|11/10/2021
|James R. Chapman
|EVP, CFO & Treasurer
|996
|$75.28
|$74,998
|11/24/2021
|Susan N. Story
|Director
|1,500
|$74.42
|$111,630
|02/16/2022
|Robert M. Blue
|Chair, President and CEO
|3,180
|$78.40
|$249,325
