Markets
D

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JXI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), which makes up 4.24% of the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,833,711 worth of D, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at D:

D — last trade: $88.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2021 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,321 $75.28 $249,998
11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998
11/10/2021 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,321 $75.28 $249,998
11/10/2021 James R. Chapman EVP, CFO & Treasurer 996 $75.28 $74,998
11/24/2021 Susan N. Story Director 1,500 $74.42 $111,630
02/16/2022 Robert M. Blue Chair, President and CEO 3,180 $78.40 $249,325

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

D

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular