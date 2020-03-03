Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), which makes up 0.66% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,324,126 worth of AL, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AL:

AL — last trade: $39.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2020 Cheryl Gordon Krongard Director 2,500 $37.64 $94,089 02/25/2020 Susan McCaw Director 2,570 $38.86 $99,870

And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #40 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,198,032 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:

PACW — last trade: $32.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/11/2019 Matthew P. Wagner CEO and President 6,610 $37.78 $249,750 12/11/2019 Mark Yung EVP, Chief Operating Officer 2,670 $37.37 $99,766

