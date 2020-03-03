Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKL

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), which makes up 0.66% of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,324,126 worth of AL, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AL:
AL — last trade: $39.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Cheryl Gordon Krongard
|Director
|2,500
|$37.64
|$94,089
|02/25/2020
|Susan McCaw
|Director
|2,570
|$38.86
|$99,870
And PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), the #40 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,198,032 worth of PACW, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PACW is detailed in the table below:
PACW — last trade: $32.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/11/2019
|Matthew P. Wagner
|CEO and President
|6,610
|$37.78
|$249,750
|12/11/2019
|Mark Yung
|EVP, Chief Operating Officer
|2,670
|$37.37
|$99,766
