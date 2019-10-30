Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI

Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 0.43% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,061,287 worth of APA, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:

APA — last trade: $22.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $30.25 $151,250
05/24/2019 Juliet S. Ellis Director 3,500 $27.26 $95,406
05/31/2019 William Mark Meyer Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.92 $51,840
08/07/2019 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $21.83 $109,131

And MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), the #147 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,402,665 worth of MDU, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MDU is detailed in the table below:

MDU — last trade: $28.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $30.25 $151,250 05/17/2019 David M. Sparby Director 2,500 $25.20 $63,000
05/24/2019 Juliet S. Ellis Director 3,500 $27.26 $95,406 05/30/2019 Edward A. Ryan Director 3,500 $24.81 $86,820
05/31/2019 William Mark Meyer Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.92 $51,840 05/30/2019 David L. Goodin Pres. and CEO-MDU Resources 5,000 $24.45 $122,234
08/07/2019 John E. Lowe Director 5,000 $21.83 $109,131

