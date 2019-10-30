Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI

Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), which makes up 0.43% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,061,287 worth of APA, making it the #100 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at APA:
APA — last trade: $22.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$30.25
|$151,250
|05/24/2019
|Juliet S. Ellis
|Director
|3,500
|$27.26
|$95,406
|05/31/2019
|William Mark Meyer
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$25.92
|$51,840
|08/07/2019
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$21.83
|$109,131
And MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), the #147 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,402,665 worth of MDU, which represents approximately 0.29% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MDU is detailed in the table below:
MDU — last trade: $28.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$30.25
|$151,250
|05/17/2019
|David M. Sparby
|Director
|2,500
|$25.20
|$63,000
|05/24/2019
|Juliet S. Ellis
|Director
|3,500
|$27.26
|$95,406
|05/30/2019
|Edward A. Ryan
|Director
|3,500
|$24.81
|$86,820
|05/31/2019
|William Mark Meyer
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$25.92
|$51,840
|05/30/2019
|David L. Goodin
|Pres. and CEO-MDU Resources
|5,000
|$24.45
|$122,234
|08/07/2019
|John E. Lowe
|Director
|5,000
|$21.83
|$109,131
