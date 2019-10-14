Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), which makes up 0.69% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,213,050 worth of NLY, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NLY:
NLY — last trade: $8.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2019
|Kevin Keyes
|Chairman, CEO & President
|300,000
|$9.62
|$2,887,470
|05/13/2019
|David L. Finkelstein
|Chief Investment Officer
|100,000
|$9.56
|$955,660
|05/14/2019
|Anthony C. Green
|Chief Corporate Officer, CLO
|50,000
|$9.56
|$478,000
|05/17/2019
|Thomas Edward Hamilton
|Director
|90,000
|$9.47
|$852,294
|06/07/2019
|Katherine Beirne Fallon
|Director
|2,780
|$8.97
|$24,936
And Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), the #63 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,619,275 worth of ARNC, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC is detailed in the table below:
ARNC — last trade: $26.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
