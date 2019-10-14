Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI

Markets
Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), which makes up 0.69% of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,213,050 worth of NLY, making it the #48 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NLY:

NLY — last trade: $8.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2019 Kevin Keyes Chairman, CEO & President 300,000 $9.62 $2,887,470
05/13/2019 David L. Finkelstein Chief Investment Officer 100,000 $9.56 $955,660
05/14/2019 Anthony C. Green Chief Corporate Officer, CLO 50,000 $9.56 $478,000
05/17/2019 Thomas Edward Hamilton Director 90,000 $9.47 $852,294
06/07/2019 Katherine Beirne Fallon Director 2,780 $8.97 $24,936

And Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), the #63 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,619,275 worth of ARNC, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC is detailed in the table below:

ARNC — last trade: $26.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/02/2019 Rajiv Gupta Director 22,603 $22.10 $499,447
05/02/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 50,000 $22.14 $1,106,930
08/07/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 30,463 $24.13 $735,056
05/17/2019 Thomas Edward Hamilton Director 90,000 $9.47 $852,294
06/07/2019 Katherine Beirne Fallon Director 2,780 $8.97 $24,936

