Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKF

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 3.92% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,866,605 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $56.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,500
|$58.24
|$5,037,914
|11/15/2019
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|86,220
|$58.13
|$5,012,360
|02/03/2020
|Alyssa Henry
|Director
|15,400
|$64.88
|$999,223
And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), the #38 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,367,893 worth of PNC, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNC is detailed in the table below:
PNC — last trade: $120.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/17/2020
|Charles E. Bunch
|Director
|1,000
|$153.11
|$153,110
|02/28/2020
|Andrew T. Feldstein
|Director
|24,168
|$123.49
|$2,984,506
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.