Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKF

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 3.92% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,866,605 worth of INTC, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $56.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,500 $58.24 $5,037,914 11/15/2019 James J. Goetz Director 86,220 $58.13 $5,012,360 02/03/2020 Alyssa Henry Director 15,400 $64.88 $999,223

And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), the #38 largest holding among components of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,367,893 worth of PNC, which represents approximately 0.86% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNC is detailed in the table below:

PNC — last trade: $120.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/17/2020 Charles E. Bunch Director 1,000 $153.11 $153,110 02/28/2020 Andrew T. Feldstein Director 24,168 $123.49 $2,984,506

