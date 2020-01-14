Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKF

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), which makes up 1.48% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,267,066 worth of GE, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GE:

GE — last trade: $12.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2019 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 331,684 $9.04 $2,998,423 08/12/2019 Thomas W. Horton Director 55,248 $9.02 $498,337 08/13/2019 L. Kevin Cox Senior Vice President 105,600 $9.42 $994,752 08/15/2019 H. Lawrence Culp Jr. Chairman and CEO 252,200 $7.93 $1,999,946 08/15/2019 Paula Rosput Reynolds Director 10,000 $8.53 $85,300 08/15/2019 Scott Strazik Senior Vice President 34,836 $8.01 $279,036 08/19/2019 Thomas S. Timko Vice President 10,000 $8.83 $88,300 08/23/2019 Leslie Seidman Director 6,500 $7.80 $50,700

