Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of HDV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.44% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,466,336 worth of FAST, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:
FAST — last trade: $51.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/19/2020
|Hsenghung Sam Hsu
|Director
|2,000
|$44.75
|$89,500
|10/21/2020
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|550
|$44.30
|$24,365
|01/21/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|600
|$48.41
|$29,049
|01/25/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|770
|$47.50
|$36,575
|01/28/2021
|Stephen L. Eastman
|Director
|1,000
|$48.29
|$48,290
|02/01/2021
|Daniel L. Johnson
|Director
|1,080
|$46.50
|$50,220
|02/05/2021
|Michael John Dolan
|Director
|2,500
|$47.31
|$118,275
|03/05/2021
|Stephen L. Eastman
|Director
|1,000
|$44.63
|$44,630
|03/05/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|4,626
|$44.15
|$204,245
|03/05/2021
|Michael J. Ancius
|Director
|3,486
|$44.22
|$154,154
