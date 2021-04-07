Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of HDV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), which makes up 0.44% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,466,336 worth of FAST, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FAST:

FAST — last trade: $51.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/19/2020 Hsenghung Sam Hsu Director 2,000 $44.75 $89,500 10/21/2020 Michael J. Ancius Director 550 $44.30 $24,365 01/21/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 600 $48.41 $29,049 01/25/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 770 $47.50 $36,575 01/28/2021 Stephen L. Eastman Director 1,000 $48.29 $48,290 02/01/2021 Daniel L. Johnson Director 1,080 $46.50 $50,220 02/05/2021 Michael John Dolan Director 2,500 $47.31 $118,275 03/05/2021 Stephen L. Eastman Director 1,000 $44.63 $44,630 03/05/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 4,626 $44.15 $204,245 03/05/2021 Michael J. Ancius Director 3,486 $44.22 $154,154

