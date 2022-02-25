Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of HDV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 0.25% of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $20,753,352 worth of EVRG, making it the #43 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:
EVRG — last trade: $60.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/23/2021
|David A. Campbell
|President and CEO
|7,850
|$63.66
|$499,699
|09/23/2021
|Kirkland B. Andrews
|EVP - Chief Financial Officer
|7,875
|$63.67
|$501,392
|09/24/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,580
|$63.61
|$2,517,798
|09/29/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,646
|$62.92
|$2,494,570
|10/06/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|39,872
|$62.91
|$2,508,171
|10/04/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|60,018
|$62.43
|$3,746,982
|11/09/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|21,384
|$64.09
|$1,370,419
|11/11/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|14,175
|$64.49
|$914,143
|11/18/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|14,050
|$65.21
|$916,234
|11/16/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|21,116
|$65.17
|$1,376,146
|11/23/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|20,797
|$66.08
|$1,374,266
|11/29/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|21,045
|$65.19
|$1,371,909
|12/02/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|21,414
|$64.10
|$1,372,660
|12/07/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|20,877
|$65.96
|$1,377,056
|12/09/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|13,530
|$66.77
|$903,395
|12/14/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|20,612
|$67.33
|$1,387,759
|12/17/2021
|C. John Wilder
|Director
|19,810
|$67.78
|$1,342,751
