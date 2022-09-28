Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,346,762 worth of HUBG, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUBG:

HUBG — last trade: $69.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2022 Phillip D. Yeager President, COO 28,339 $104.99 $2,975,312 08/11/2022 Gary Yablon Director 5,000 $85.60 $428,000 08/09/2022 David P. Yeager Chairman & CEO 46,879 $104.99 $4,921,826

And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #185 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,775,410 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:

PTVE — last trade: $8.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/01/2022 Eric Wulf President, Food Merchandising 10,000 $10.00 $100,000 06/10/2022 Tim A. Levenda President, Foodservice 10,000 $10.00 $100,000 06/15/2022 Allen Hugli Director 5,259 $9.68 $50,911 06/16/2022 Allen Hugli Director 2,900 $9.49 $27,527 06/16/2022 Rolf Stangl Director 5,000 $9.38 $46,894

