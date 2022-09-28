Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,346,762 worth of HUBG, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUBG:
HUBG — last trade: $69.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2022
|Phillip D. Yeager
|President, COO
|28,339
|$104.99
|$2,975,312
|08/11/2022
|Gary Yablon
|Director
|5,000
|$85.60
|$428,000
|08/09/2022
|David P. Yeager
|Chairman & CEO
|46,879
|$104.99
|$4,921,826
And Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), the #185 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,775,410 worth of PTVE, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PTVE is detailed in the table below:
PTVE — last trade: $8.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/01/2022
|Eric Wulf
|President, Food Merchandising
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
|06/10/2022
|Tim A. Levenda
|President, Foodservice
|10,000
|$10.00
|$100,000
|06/15/2022
|Allen Hugli
|Director
|5,259
|$9.68
|$50,911
|06/16/2022
|Allen Hugli
|Director
|2,900
|$9.49
|$27,527
|06/16/2022
|Rolf Stangl
|Director
|5,000
|$9.38
|$46,894
