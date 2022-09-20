Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,456,245 worth of STC, making it the #72 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STC:

STC — last trade: $49.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2022 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $52.00 $156,000 05/12/2022 Steven Mark Lessack Group President 3,600 $55.20 $198,720 06/15/2022 Frederick H. Eppinger Chief Executive Officer 1,500 $48.91 $73,362

And First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), the #233 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,609,798 worth of FBNC, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FBNC is detailed in the table below:

FBNC — last trade: $39.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/02/2022 Richard H. Moore Chief Executive Officer 2,700 $37.00 $99,900 05/16/2022 Carlie C. McLamb Jr. Director 1,238 $35.99 $44,556 06/29/2022 Dexter V. Perry Director 973 $34.78 $33,841 08/16/2022 Carlie C. McLamb Jr. Director 1,039 $37.73 $39,201

