Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), which makes up 0.31% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,456,245 worth of STC, making it the #72 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STC:
STC — last trade: $49.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2022
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$52.00
|$156,000
|05/12/2022
|Steven Mark Lessack
|Group President
|3,600
|$55.20
|$198,720
|06/15/2022
|Frederick H. Eppinger
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500
|$48.91
|$73,362
And First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC), the #233 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,609,798 worth of FBNC, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FBNC is detailed in the table below:
FBNC — last trade: $39.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/02/2022
|Richard H. Moore
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,700
|$37.00
|$99,900
|05/16/2022
|Carlie C. McLamb Jr.
|Director
|1,238
|$35.99
|$44,556
|06/29/2022
|Dexter V. Perry
|Director
|973
|$34.78
|$33,841
|08/16/2022
|Carlie C. McLamb Jr.
|Director
|1,039
|$37.73
|$39,201
