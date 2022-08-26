Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,681,979 worth of ARRY, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:

ARRY — last trade: $22.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/08/2022 Kevin G. Hostetler Chief Executive Officer 37,500 $13.33 $499,875
05/16/2022 Erica Brinker Chief Commercial Officer 1,100 $6.97 $7,672
08/16/2022 Nipul M. Patel Chief Financial Officer 4,560 $21.95 $100,092

And BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP), the #203 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,814,878 worth of BRP, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRP is detailed in the table below:

BRP — last trade: $33.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/07/2022 John A. Valentine Chief Partnership Officer, 1,500 $26.28 $39,425
03/04/2022 Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Chief Strategy Officer 2,000 $26.65 $53,295
03/08/2022 Daniel Galbraith Chief Operating Officer 5,000 $22.75 $113,740
03/09/2022 Trevor Baldwin Chief Executive Officer 13,117 $25.41 $333,368
03/11/2022 Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck Chief Strategy Officer 10,000 $24.87 $248,700
03/14/2022 John A. Valentine Chief Partnership Officer 5,000 $24.68 $123,410
05/16/2022 Trevor Baldwin Chief Executive Officer 14,559 $22.75 $331,283
05/13/2022 John A. Valentine Chief Partnership Officer 10,000 $21.10 $211,000
05/13/2022 Seth Bala Cohen General Counsel 2,500 $21.50 $53,750

