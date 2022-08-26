Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYX

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY), which makes up 0.32% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,681,979 worth of ARRY, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARRY:
ARRY — last trade: $22.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/08/2022
|Kevin G. Hostetler
|Chief Executive Officer
|37,500
|$13.33
|$499,875
|05/16/2022
|Erica Brinker
|Chief Commercial Officer
|1,100
|$6.97
|$7,672
|08/16/2022
|Nipul M. Patel
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,560
|$21.95
|$100,092
And BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP), the #203 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,814,878 worth of BRP, which represents approximately 0.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRP is detailed in the table below:
BRP — last trade: $33.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/07/2022
|John A. Valentine
|Chief Partnership Officer,
|1,500
|$26.28
|$39,425
|03/04/2022
|Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck
|Chief Strategy Officer
|2,000
|$26.65
|$53,295
|03/08/2022
|Daniel Galbraith
|Chief Operating Officer
|5,000
|$22.75
|$113,740
|03/09/2022
|Trevor Baldwin
|Chief Executive Officer
|13,117
|$25.41
|$333,368
|03/11/2022
|Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck
|Chief Strategy Officer
|10,000
|$24.87
|$248,700
|03/14/2022
|John A. Valentine
|Chief Partnership Officer
|5,000
|$24.68
|$123,410
|05/16/2022
|Trevor Baldwin
|Chief Executive Officer
|14,559
|$22.75
|$331,283
|05/13/2022
|John A. Valentine
|Chief Partnership Officer
|10,000
|$21.10
|$211,000
|05/13/2022
|Seth Bala Cohen
|General Counsel
|2,500
|$21.50
|$53,750
