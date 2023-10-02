Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), which makes up 0.50% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $793,614 worth of VBTX, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX:
VBTX — last trade: $17.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Gregory B. Morrison
|Director
|1,420
|$17.71
|$25,148
|05/10/2023
|Fallon William
|Director
|2,000
|$15.68
|$31,360
|06/14/2023
|Gregory B. Morrison
|Director
|1,252
|$19.98
|$25,000
|07/28/2023
|Terry Earley
|Chief Financial Officer
|306
|$21.42
|$6,554
And Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), the #110 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $645,459 worth of LOB, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LOB is detailed in the table below:
LOB — last trade: $28.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2023
|David G. Lucht
|Director
|5,000
|$20.02
|$100,122
|06/12/2023
|William Henderson Cameron
|Director
|4,000
|$24.37
|$97,489
