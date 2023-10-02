News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

October 02, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 16.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), which makes up 0.50% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $793,614 worth of VBTX, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX:

VBTX — last trade: $17.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Gregory B. Morrison Director 1,420 $17.71 $25,148
05/10/2023 Fallon William Director 2,000 $15.68 $31,360
06/14/2023 Gregory B. Morrison Director 1,252 $19.98 $25,000
07/28/2023 Terry Earley Chief Financial Officer 306 $21.42 $6,554

And Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), the #110 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $645,459 worth of LOB, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LOB is detailed in the table below:

LOB — last trade: $28.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2023 David G. Lucht Director 5,000 $20.02 $100,122
06/12/2023 William Henderson Cameron Director 4,000 $24.37 $97,489

