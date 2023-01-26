Markets
BFH

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

January 26, 2023 — 10:33 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,188,362 worth of BFH, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BFH:

BFH — last trade: $42.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/08/2022 Timothy J. Theriault Director 2,500 $39.56 $98,904
08/05/2022 John C. Gerspach Director 5,000 $38.54 $192,692
08/08/2022 Roger H. Ballou Director 2,550 $39.11 $99,738
08/08/2022 Ralph J. Andretta President and CEO 3,773 $39.70 $149,803
08/09/2022 Valerie E. Greer EVP, Chief Comm'l Officer 3,000 $37.75 $113,250
08/08/2022 Perry S. Beberman EVP, Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $39.84 $119,520

And Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD), the #37 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,172,272 worth of HTLD, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HTLD is detailed in the table below:

HTLD — last trade: $16.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/07/2022 Michael John Sullivan Director 2,000 $14.28 $28,560
12/09/2022 Michael J. Gerdin Chief Executive Officer 7,475 $15.99 $119,522
12/12/2022 Michael John Sullivan Director 2,000 $16.16 $32,310
12/16/2022 Michael J. Gerdin Chief Executive Officer 2,881 $16.24 $46,787



