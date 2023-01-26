Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), which makes up 0.64% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,188,362 worth of BFH, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BFH:
BFH — last trade: $42.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2022
|Timothy J. Theriault
|Director
|2,500
|$39.56
|$98,904
|08/05/2022
|John C. Gerspach
|Director
|5,000
|$38.54
|$192,692
|08/08/2022
|Roger H. Ballou
|Director
|2,550
|$39.11
|$99,738
|08/08/2022
|Ralph J. Andretta
|President and CEO
|3,773
|$39.70
|$149,803
|08/09/2022
|Valerie E. Greer
|EVP, Chief Comm'l Officer
|3,000
|$37.75
|$113,250
|08/08/2022
|Perry S. Beberman
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$39.84
|$119,520
And Heartland Express, Inc. (Symbol: HTLD), the #37 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,172,272 worth of HTLD, which represents approximately 0.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HTLD is detailed in the table below:
HTLD — last trade: $16.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2022
|Michael John Sullivan
|Director
|2,000
|$14.28
|$28,560
|12/09/2022
|Michael J. Gerdin
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,475
|$15.99
|$119,522
|12/12/2022
|Michael John Sullivan
|Director
|2,000
|$16.16
|$32,310
|12/16/2022
|Michael J. Gerdin
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,881
|$16.24
|$46,787
