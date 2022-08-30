Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), which makes up 0.53% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,160,481 worth of MAC, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAC:

MAC — last trade: $9.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/24/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $14.62 $146,150 03/28/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $14.98 $149,790 03/31/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 2,100 $15.90 $33,398 06/13/2022 Thomas E. O'Hern Chief Executive Officer 25,000 $9.49 $237,250 06/10/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 40,000 $10.28 $411,360 06/30/2022 Edward C. Coppola President 60,000 $8.75 $525,000

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), the #100 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $965,245 worth of PLAY, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PLAY is detailed in the table below:

PLAY — last trade: $41.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/08/2022 Kevin M. Sheehan Interim CEO 10,000 $40.58 $405,800 07/13/2022 Christopher Daniel Morris Chief Executive Officer 33,400 $30.54 $1,020,096

