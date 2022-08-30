Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), which makes up 0.53% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,160,481 worth of MAC, making it the #69 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAC:
MAC — last trade: $9.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/24/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$14.62
|$146,150
|03/28/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|10,000
|$14.98
|$149,790
|03/31/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|2,100
|$15.90
|$33,398
|06/13/2022
|Thomas E. O'Hern
|Chief Executive Officer
|25,000
|$9.49
|$237,250
|06/10/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|40,000
|$10.28
|$411,360
|06/30/2022
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|60,000
|$8.75
|$525,000
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY), the #100 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $965,245 worth of PLAY, which represents approximately 0.44% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PLAY is detailed in the table below:
PLAY — last trade: $41.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/08/2022
|Kevin M. Sheehan
|Interim CEO
|10,000
|$40.58
|$405,800
|07/13/2022
|Christopher Daniel Morris
|Chief Executive Officer
|33,400
|$30.54
|$1,020,096
