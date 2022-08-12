Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,543,684 worth of PRG, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRG:
PRG — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2022
|Steven A. Michaels
|President and CEO
|15,000
|$18.91
|$283,590
|08/03/2022
|Curtis Linn Doman
|Chief Innovation Officer-PROG
|50,000
|$19.25
|$962,500
|08/03/2022
|Eugene Vin Thomas IV
|General Counsel and Corp Sec
|1,200
|$19.39
|$23,268
|08/03/2022
|Brian Garner
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,500
|$19.39
|$48,475
And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), the #97 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,021,631 worth of CWH, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CWH is detailed in the table below:
CWH — last trade: $30.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2022
|Kent Dillon Schickli
|Director
|10,000
|$28.40
|$283,997
|06/10/2022
|Marcus Lemonis
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|38,350
|$26.36
|$1,011,094
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.