Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG), which makes up 0.70% of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,543,684 worth of PRG, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRG:

PRG — last trade: $20.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2022 Steven A. Michaels President and CEO 15,000 $18.91 $283,590 08/03/2022 Curtis Linn Doman Chief Innovation Officer-PROG 50,000 $19.25 $962,500 08/03/2022 Eugene Vin Thomas IV General Counsel and Corp Sec 1,200 $19.39 $23,268 08/03/2022 Brian Garner Chief Financial Officer 2,500 $19.39 $48,475

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), the #97 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,021,631 worth of CWH, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CWH is detailed in the table below:

CWH — last trade: $30.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/18/2022 Kent Dillon Schickli Director 10,000 $28.40 $283,997 06/10/2022 Marcus Lemonis CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 38,350 $26.36 $1,011,094

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.