Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), which makes up 0.49% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $961,935 worth of GDYN, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDYN:

GDYN — last trade: $17.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2022 Anil Doradla Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $11.65 $23,296 03/16/2022 Eric Benhamou Director 23,500 $10.88 $255,680 05/12/2022 Patrick Nicolet Director 10,000 $16.42 $164,248

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), the #97 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $889,285 worth of LC, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LC is detailed in the table below:

LC — last trade: $14.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/11/2022 Thomas W. Casey Chief Financial Officer 2,750 $17.98 $49,445 02/24/2022 Michael P. Zeisser Director 14,332 $16.19 $232,006

