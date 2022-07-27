Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), which makes up 0.49% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $961,935 worth of GDYN, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDYN:
GDYN — last trade: $17.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2022
|Anil Doradla
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$11.65
|$23,296
|03/16/2022
|Eric Benhamou
|Director
|23,500
|$10.88
|$255,680
|05/12/2022
|Patrick Nicolet
|Director
|10,000
|$16.42
|$164,248
And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), the #97 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $889,285 worth of LC, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LC is detailed in the table below:
LC — last trade: $14.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/11/2022
|Thomas W. Casey
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,750
|$17.98
|$49,445
|02/24/2022
|Michael P. Zeisser
|Director
|14,332
|$16.19
|$232,006
