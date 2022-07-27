Markets
GDYN

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), which makes up 0.49% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $961,935 worth of GDYN, making it the #86 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GDYN:

GDYN — last trade: $17.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/09/2022 Anil Doradla Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $11.65 $23,296
03/16/2022 Eric Benhamou Director 23,500 $10.88 $255,680
05/12/2022 Patrick Nicolet Director 10,000 $16.42 $164,248

And LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC), the #97 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $889,285 worth of LC, which represents approximately 0.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LC is detailed in the table below:

LC — last trade: $14.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/11/2022 Thomas W. Casey Chief Financial Officer 2,750 $17.98 $49,445
02/24/2022 Michael P. Zeisser Director 14,332 $16.19 $232,006

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDYN LC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular