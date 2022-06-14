Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), which makes up 0.37% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $724,665 worth of CSR, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSR:
CSR — last trade: $76.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2022
|Michael T. Dance
|Director
|1,000
|$82.00
|$82,000
|05/06/2022
|John A. Schissel
|Director
|300
|$81.62
|$24,486
|05/16/2022
|Rodney Jones-tyson
|Director
|595
|$84.82
|$50,468
|06/01/2022
|Mary J. Twinem
|Director
|900
|$82.48
|$74,232
And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), the #124 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $724,165 worth of VBTX, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX is detailed in the table below:
VBTX — last trade: $30.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2021
|Fallon William
|Director
|1,000
|$38.11
|$38,110
|03/08/2022
|Pat S. Bolin
|Director
|13,158
|$38.00
|$500,004
|03/08/2022
|Jim Recer
|Chief Banking Officer
|657
|$38.00
|$24,966
|03/08/2022
|Arcilia Acosta
|Director
|26,316
|$38.00
|$1,000,008
|05/02/2022
|John Sughrue
|Director
|4,000
|$33.52
|$134,060
