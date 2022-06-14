Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FYC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), which makes up 0.37% of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $724,665 worth of CSR, making it the #122 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CSR:

CSR — last trade: $76.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2022 Michael T. Dance Director 1,000 $82.00 $82,000 05/06/2022 John A. Schissel Director 300 $81.62 $24,486 05/16/2022 Rodney Jones-tyson Director 595 $84.82 $50,468 06/01/2022 Mary J. Twinem Director 900 $82.48 $74,232

And Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), the #124 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $724,165 worth of VBTX, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VBTX is detailed in the table below:

VBTX — last trade: $30.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2021 Fallon William Director 1,000 $38.11 $38,110 03/08/2022 Pat S. Bolin Director 13,158 $38.00 $500,004 03/08/2022 Jim Recer Chief Banking Officer 657 $38.00 $24,966 03/08/2022 Arcilia Acosta Director 26,316 $38.00 $1,000,008 05/02/2022 John Sughrue Director 4,000 $33.52 $134,060

