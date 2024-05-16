News & Insights

Markets
FMC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

May 16, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 5.05% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,451,888 worth of FMC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $63.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/27/2023 Robert C. Pallash Director 3,845 $52.48 $201,786
03/04/2024 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 2,150 $59.22 $127,323

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Mergers and Acquisitions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APPF
 Institutional Holders of IACC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.