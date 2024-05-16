Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 5.05% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,451,888 worth of FMC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $63.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/27/2023 Robert C. Pallash Director 3,845 $52.48 $201,786 03/04/2024 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 2,150 $59.22 $127,323

