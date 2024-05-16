Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 5.05% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,451,888 worth of FMC, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:
FMC — last trade: $63.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/27/2023
|Robert C. Pallash
|Director
|3,845
|$52.48
|$201,786
|03/04/2024
|Andrew D. Sandifer
|EVP and CFO
|2,150
|$59.22
|$127,323
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Mergers and Acquisitions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APPF
Institutional Holders of IACC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.