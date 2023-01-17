Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.44% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $85,960,008 worth of CLF, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $20.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $19.36 $96,800 08/17/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,000 $18.43 $110,579 09/08/2022 Janet L. Miller Director 1,425 $17.45 $24,865

