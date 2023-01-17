Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.44% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $85,960,008 worth of CLF, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $20.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$19.36
|$96,800
|08/17/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|6,000
|$18.43
|$110,579
|09/08/2022
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|1,425
|$17.45
|$24,865
