Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI), which makes up 5.07% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,194,993 worth of ESI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ESI:
ESI — last trade: $17.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2020
|Christopher T. Fraser
|Director
|8,000
|$11.49
|$91,906
|10/06/2020
|Martin E. Franklin
|Director
|500,000
|$11.50
|$5,750,000
