Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $43,595,564 worth of UNVR, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:
UNVR — last trade: $32.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/14/2022
|Christopher D. Pappas
|Director
|2,000
|$28.68
|$57,360
|08/04/2022
|Christopher D. Pappas
|Director
|4,000
|$25.68
|$102,720
|08/10/2022
|Nicholas W. Alexos
|EVP, CFO
|25,000
|$26.19
|$654,665
