Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR), which makes up 2.98% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $43,595,564 worth of UNVR, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNVR:

UNVR — last trade: $32.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/14/2022 Christopher D. Pappas Director 2,000 $28.68 $57,360 08/04/2022 Christopher D. Pappas Director 4,000 $25.68 $102,720 08/10/2022 Nicholas W. Alexos EVP, CFO 25,000 $26.19 $654,665

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Dividends

 CINT Options Chain

 NEON Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.