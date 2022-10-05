Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), which makes up 0.80% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,505,826 worth of MP, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MP:
MP — last trade: $30.72 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2022
|Connie K. Duckworth
|Director
|15,200
|$38.37
|$583,224
|06/16/2022
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|30,000
|$33.25
|$997,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.