Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), which makes up 0.80% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,505,826 worth of MP, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MP:

MP — last trade: $30.72 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2022 Connie K. Duckworth Director 15,200 $38.37 $583,224 06/16/2022 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 30,000 $33.25 $997,500

