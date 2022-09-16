Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), which makes up 2.58% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,127,063 worth of FCX, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCX:
FCX — last trade: $29.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2022
|Hugh Grant
|Director
|12,300
|$40.75
|$501,225
|08/03/2022
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|3,000
|$28.79
|$86,355
|08/29/2022
|Ryan Michael Lance
|Director
|31,000
|$31.88
|$988,314
