Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), which makes up 2.58% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,127,063 worth of FCX, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCX:

FCX — last trade: $29.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/25/2022 Hugh Grant Director 12,300 $40.75 $501,225 08/03/2022 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 3,000 $28.79 $86,355 08/29/2022 Ryan Michael Lance Director 31,000 $31.88 $988,314

