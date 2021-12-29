Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 2.06% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,588,346 worth of FMC, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:
FMC — last trade: $109.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2021
|Mark Douglas
|President and CEO
|1,100
|$90.57
|$99,624
|08/30/2021
|Carol Anthony Davidson
|Director
|1,500
|$93.89
|$140,836
|09/03/2021
|Andrew D. Sandifer
|EVP and CFO
|1,260
|$96.97
|$122,182
