Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), which makes up 2.06% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,588,346 worth of FMC, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FMC:

FMC — last trade: $109.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2021 Mark Douglas President and CEO 1,100 $90.57 $99,624 08/30/2021 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 1,500 $93.89 $140,836 09/03/2021 Andrew D. Sandifer EVP and CFO 1,260 $96.97 $122,182

