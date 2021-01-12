Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 4.19% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,058,455 worth of VST, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $21.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2020
|Curtis A. Morgan
|President and CEO
|41,176
|$18.18
|$748,786
|09/08/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$18.19
|$363,760
|12/16/2020
|James A. Burke
|President and CFO
|17,000
|$18.25
|$310,233
|12/18/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$17.81
|$356,180
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.