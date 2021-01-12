Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 4.19% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,058,455 worth of VST, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $21.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2020 Curtis A. Morgan President and CEO 41,176 $18.18 $748,786 09/08/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $18.19 $363,760 12/16/2020 James A. Burke President and CFO 17,000 $18.25 $310,233 12/18/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $17.81 $356,180

