Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

April 10, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), which makes up 0.87% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,874,126 worth of RSG, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RSG:

RSG — last trade: $135.70 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/21/2023 Michael A. Duffy Director 385 $130.56 $50,266
02/21/2023 Jennifer M. Kirk Director 1,000 $129.60 $129,600

