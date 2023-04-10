Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), which makes up 0.87% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,874,126 worth of RSG, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RSG:
RSG — last trade: $135.70 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2023
|Michael A. Duffy
|Director
|385
|$130.56
|$50,266
|02/21/2023
|Jennifer M. Kirk
|Director
|1,000
|$129.60
|$129,600
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Carl Icahn
Institutional Holders of USNZ
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DXJR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.