Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 4.27% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,181,632 worth of OGE, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:
OGE — last trade: $39.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2021
|David E. Rainbolt
|Director
|3,000
|$34.31
|$102,920
|03/01/2022
|David L. Hauser
|Director
|1,000
|$37.25
|$37,250
