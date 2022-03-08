Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 17.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), which makes up 4.27% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,181,632 worth of OGE, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OGE:

OGE — last trade: $39.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2021 David E. Rainbolt Director 3,000 $34.31 $102,920 03/01/2022 David L. Hauser Director 1,000 $37.25 $37,250

