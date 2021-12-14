Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXU

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 16.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), which makes up 4.18% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,616,132 worth of EVRG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EVRG:

EVRG — last trade: $67.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/23/2021 David A. Campbell President and CEO 7,850 $63.66 $499,699 09/23/2021 Kirkland B. Andrews EVP - Chief Financial Officer 7,875 $63.67 $501,392 09/24/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,580 $63.61 $2,517,798 09/29/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,646 $62.92 $2,494,570 10/06/2021 C. John Wilder Director 39,872 $62.91 $2,508,171 10/04/2021 C. John Wilder Director 60,018 $62.43 $3,746,982 11/09/2021 C. John Wilder Director 21,384 $64.09 $1,370,419 11/11/2021 C. John Wilder Director 14,175 $64.49 $914,143 11/18/2021 C. John Wilder Director 14,050 $65.21 $916,234 11/16/2021 C. John Wilder Director 21,116 $65.17 $1,376,146 11/23/2021 C. John Wilder Director 20,797 $66.08 $1,374,266 11/29/2021 C. John Wilder Director 21,045 $65.19 $1,371,909 12/02/2021 C. John Wilder Director 21,414 $64.10 $1,372,660 12/07/2021 C. John Wilder Director 20,877 $65.96 $1,377,056 12/09/2021 C. John Wilder Director 13,530 $66.77 $903,395

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.