Markets
MA

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), which makes up 0.55% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,723,833 worth of MA, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MA:

MA — last trade: $296.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2019 Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Director 1,500 $275.71 $413,560
08/12/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 1,735 $270.09 $468,603

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular