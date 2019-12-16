Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXO

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), which makes up 0.55% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,723,833 worth of MA, making it the #93 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MA:

MA — last trade: $296.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2019 Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla Director 1,500 $275.71 $413,560 08/12/2019 Richard K. Davis Director 1,735 $270.09 $468,603

