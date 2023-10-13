Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 1.26% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,430,095 worth of SNV, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $26.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$30.33
|$60,660
|05/04/2023
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and CEO
|4,600
|$26.30
|$120,980
|05/04/2023
|Diana M. Murphy
|Director
|3,775
|$26.44
|$99,811
|05/05/2023
|Shellie Creson
|EVP and Chief Risk Officer
|2,800
|$28.33
|$79,324
|05/05/2023
|Daniel Zachary Bishop
|EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec.
|1,000
|$27.96
|$27,960
|05/05/2023
|John H. Irby
|Director
|3,575
|$28.20
|$100,815
And Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), the #45 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,106,740 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.95% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:
MKL — last trade: $1485.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|75
|$1340.66
|$100,550
|05/04/2023
|Morgan E. Housel
|Director
|19
|$1330.70
|$25,283
|05/02/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|$1359.93
|$67,996
|05/24/2023
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|50
|$1336.25
|$66,812
|08/04/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1479.47
|$147,947
|08/29/2023
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|25
|$1460.00
|$36,500
|09/06/2023
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|20
|$1456.25
|$29,125
