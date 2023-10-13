Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 17.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 1.26% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,430,095 worth of SNV, making it the #38 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $26.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $30.33 $60,660 05/04/2023 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 4,600 $26.30 $120,980 05/04/2023 Diana M. Murphy Director 3,775 $26.44 $99,811 05/05/2023 Shellie Creson EVP and Chief Risk Officer 2,800 $28.33 $79,324 05/05/2023 Daniel Zachary Bishop EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. 1,000 $27.96 $27,960 05/05/2023 John H. Irby Director 3,575 $28.20 $100,815

And Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), the #45 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,106,740 worth of MKL, which represents approximately 0.95% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MKL is detailed in the table below:

MKL — last trade: $1485.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 75 $1340.66 $100,550 05/04/2023 Morgan E. Housel Director 19 $1330.70 $25,283 05/02/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 50 $1359.93 $67,996 05/24/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 50 $1336.25 $66,812 08/04/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1479.47 $147,947 08/29/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 25 $1460.00 $36,500 09/06/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 20 $1456.25 $29,125

