Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 1.25% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,257,050 worth of SNV, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $26.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$30.33
|$60,660
|05/04/2023
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and CEO
|4,600
|$26.30
|$120,980
|05/04/2023
|Diana M. Murphy
|Director
|3,775
|$26.44
|$99,811
|05/05/2023
|Shellie Creson
|EVP and Chief Risk Officer
|2,800
|$28.33
|$79,324
|05/05/2023
|Daniel Zachary Bishop
|EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec.
|1,000
|$27.96
|$27,960
|05/05/2023
|John H. Irby
|Director
|3,575
|$28.20
|$100,815
And East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), the #34 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,722,746 worth of EWBC, which represents approximately 1.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC is detailed in the table below:
EWBC — last trade: $46.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Irene H. Oh
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$49.51
|$495,130
|05/04/2023
|Irene H. Oh
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$43.00
|$43,000
|05/04/2023
|Gary Teo
|Executive Vice President
|3,450
|$43.00
|$148,350
|05/04/2023
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|11,900
|$42.09
|$500,889
|05/04/2023
|Parker Shi
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,780
|$41.94
|$200,473
|05/05/2023
|Dominic NG
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,700
|$43.94
|$250,437
|05/08/2023
|Molly Campbell
|Director
|650
|$45.15
|$29,348
|05/05/2023
|Lester Sussman
|Director
|1,000
|$44.19
|$44,194
|05/09/2023
|Sabrina Kay
|Director
|6,840
|$43.88
|$300,105
|05/08/2023
|Manuel Pham Alvarez
|Director
|500
|$45.19
|$22,595
|05/09/2023
|Archana Deskus
|Director
|1,000
|$44.44
|$44,440
