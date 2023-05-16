News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXO

May 16, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) shows an impressive 17.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 1.25% of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,257,050 worth of SNV, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $26.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $30.33 $60,660
05/04/2023 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 4,600 $26.30 $120,980
05/04/2023 Diana M. Murphy Director 3,775 $26.44 $99,811
05/05/2023 Shellie Creson EVP and Chief Risk Officer 2,800 $28.33 $79,324
05/05/2023 Daniel Zachary Bishop EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. 1,000 $27.96 $27,960
05/05/2023 John H. Irby Director 3,575 $28.20 $100,815

And East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), the #34 largest holding among components of the First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,722,746 worth of EWBC, which represents approximately 1.19% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EWBC is detailed in the table below:

EWBC — last trade: $46.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $49.51 $495,130
05/04/2023 Irene H. Oh Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $43.00 $43,000
05/04/2023 Gary Teo Executive Vice President 3,450 $43.00 $148,350
05/04/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 11,900 $42.09 $500,889
05/04/2023 Parker Shi Chief Operating Officer 4,780 $41.94 $200,473
05/05/2023 Dominic NG Chief Executive Officer 5,700 $43.94 $250,437
05/08/2023 Molly Campbell Director 650 $45.15 $29,348
05/05/2023 Lester Sussman Director 1,000 $44.19 $44,194
05/09/2023 Sabrina Kay Director 6,840 $43.88 $300,105
05/08/2023 Manuel Pham Alvarez Director 500 $45.19 $22,595
05/09/2023 Archana Deskus Director 1,000 $44.44 $44,440

