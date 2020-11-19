Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 1.53% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,956,695 worth of REYN, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:
REYN — last trade: $29.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Chris Mayrhofer
|Vice President and Controller
|9,000
|$32.66
|$293,978
|08/17/2020
|Richard A. Noll
|Director
|15,000
|$33.41
|$501,176
