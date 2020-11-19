Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN), which makes up 1.53% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,956,695 worth of REYN, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at REYN:

REYN — last trade: $29.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2020 Chris Mayrhofer Vice President and Controller 9,000 $32.66 $293,978 08/17/2020 Richard A. Noll Director 15,000 $33.41 $501,176

