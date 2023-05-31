Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 18.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), which makes up 0.86% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $420,084 worth of WSC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSC:

WSC — last trade: $45.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2023 Erika T. Davis Director 2,950 $50.65 $149,418 02/27/2023 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $50.47 $252,325 05/02/2023 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $44.62 $223,100

