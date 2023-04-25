Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 3.66% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,712,356 worth of DAL, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:
DAL — last trade: $34.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/18/2023
|Francis S. Blake
|Director
|12,880
|$38.58
|$496,904
|04/14/2023
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|5,000
|$33.56
|$167,805
|04/21/2023
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|5,000
|$34.26
|$171,275
And Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM), the #37 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $227,356 worth of DORM, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DORM is detailed in the table below:
DORM — last trade: $86.34 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/26/2022
|Eric Luftig
|Senior Vice President, Product
|500
|$74.90
|$37,450
|12/12/2022
|James Darrell Thomas
|Director
|700
|$84.78
|$59,342
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SYRG Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of LBY
ESSA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.