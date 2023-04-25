Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXR

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 3.66% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,712,356 worth of DAL, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $34.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/18/2023 Francis S. Blake Director 12,880 $38.58 $496,904
04/14/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $33.56 $167,805
04/21/2023 David S. Taylor Director 5,000 $34.26 $171,275

And Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM), the #37 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $227,356 worth of DORM, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DORM is detailed in the table below:

DORM — last trade: $86.34 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/26/2022 Eric Luftig Senior Vice President, Product 500 $74.90 $37,450
12/12/2022 James Darrell Thomas Director 700 $84.78 $59,342

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

