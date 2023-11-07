Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 0.63% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $802,261 worth of FFIN, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:
FFIN — last trade: $25.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2023
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|18,387
|$26.19
|$481,556
|05/15/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|5,000
|$26.22
|$131,100
|07/27/2023
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|540
|$32.57
|$17,588
|08/03/2023
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|350
|$32.50
|$11,375
|08/21/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|2,500
|$29.04
|$72,600
|08/23/2023
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|763
|$28.78
|$21,959
|08/24/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|4,500
|$28.80
|$129,600
|10/25/2023
|April Kaye Bullock Anthony
|Director
|5,000
|$22.90
|$114,500
|10/24/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|3,500
|$23.13
|$80,955
|10/25/2023
|Murray Hamilton Edwards
|Director
|900
|$23.13
|$20,818
|10/25/2023
|Michael B. Denny
|Director
|800
|$23.11
|$18,488
|10/25/2023
|Johnny Trotter
|Director
|1,000
|$23.10
|$23,100
|11/03/2023
|Robert Clark Nickles Jr.
|Director
|674
|$26.22
|$17,672
