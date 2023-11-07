Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), which makes up 0.63% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $802,261 worth of FFIN, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FFIN:

FFIN — last trade: $25.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2023 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 18,387 $26.19 $481,556 05/15/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 5,000 $26.22 $131,100 07/27/2023 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 540 $32.57 $17,588 08/03/2023 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 350 $32.50 $11,375 08/21/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 2,500 $29.04 $72,600 08/23/2023 Michael B. Denny Director 763 $28.78 $21,959 08/24/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 4,500 $28.80 $129,600 10/25/2023 April Kaye Bullock Anthony Director 5,000 $22.90 $114,500 10/24/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 3,500 $23.13 $80,955 10/25/2023 Murray Hamilton Edwards Director 900 $23.13 $20,818 10/25/2023 Michael B. Denny Director 800 $23.11 $18,488 10/25/2023 Johnny Trotter Director 1,000 $23.10 $23,100 11/03/2023 Robert Clark Nickles Jr. Director 674 $26.22 $17,672

