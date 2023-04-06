Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 3.48% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,759,199 worth of FITB, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:
FITB — last trade: $25.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/21/2022
|James C. Leonard
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,893
|$32.16
|$125,179
|10/21/2022
|Timothy Spence
|President and CEO
|7,763
|$32.29
|$250,690
|03/13/2023
|Gary R. Heminger
|Director
|47,500
|$26.82
|$1,274,092
And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #42 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $830,412 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:
TCBI — last trade: $47.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/24/2022
|Timothy J. Storms
|Chief Risk Officer
|4,400
|$57.21
|$251,724
|10/24/2022
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|14,900
|$55.85
|$832,192
|12/08/2022
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|5,000
|$56.79
|$283,950
