Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 3.48% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,759,199 worth of FITB, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $25.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/21/2022 James C. Leonard EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,893 $32.16 $125,179 10/21/2022 Timothy Spence President and CEO 7,763 $32.29 $250,690 03/13/2023 Gary R. Heminger Director 47,500 $26.82 $1,274,092

And Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), the #42 largest holding among components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $830,412 worth of TCBI, which represents approximately 0.50% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI is detailed in the table below:

TCBI — last trade: $47.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/24/2022 Timothy J. Storms Chief Risk Officer 4,400 $57.21 $251,724 10/24/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 14,900 $55.85 $832,192 12/08/2022 Robert W. Stallings Director 5,000 $56.79 $283,950

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 RSOL Historical Stock Prices

 UBS market cap history

 Institutional Holders of USV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.