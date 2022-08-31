Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.56% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,317,781 worth of HBAN, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:
HBAN — last trade: $13.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2022
|Richard H. King
|Director
|2,178
|$13.78
|$30,000
|04/25/2022
|David L. Porteous
|Director
|3,240
|$13.54
|$43,869
|04/26/2022
|Stephen D. Steinour
|President, CEO & Chairman
|14,234
|$13.98
|$198,959
|07/27/2022
|Gary Torgow
|Director
|19,382
|$12.90
|$249,975
