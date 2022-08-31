Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), which makes up 0.56% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,317,781 worth of HBAN, making it the #26 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBAN:

HBAN — last trade: $13.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2022 Richard H. King Director 2,178 $13.78 $30,000 04/25/2022 David L. Porteous Director 3,240 $13.54 $43,869 04/26/2022 Stephen D. Steinour President, CEO & Chairman 14,234 $13.98 $198,959 07/27/2022 Gary Torgow Director 19,382 $12.90 $249,975

