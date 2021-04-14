Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FOVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), which makes up 3.19% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,307,722 worth of AMG, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMG:
AMG — last trade: $154.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/09/2021
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|4,000
|$136.23
|$544,920
|02/10/2021
|Reuben Jeffery III
|Director
|2,500
|$145.53
|$363,825
