Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FOVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 2.48% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $759,377 worth of VST, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:

VST — last trade: $19.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/22/2020 Arcilia Acosta Director 10,000 $19.58 $195,800 09/08/2020 Curtis A. Morgan President and CEO 41,176 $18.18 $748,786 09/08/2020 Scott B. Helm Director 20,000 $18.19 $363,760

And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #36 largest holding among components of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $708,860 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:

AMG — last trade: $95.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/10/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $77.94 $77,940 09/01/2020 Jay C. Horgen President and CEO 5,000 $67.90 $339,500 09/03/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $71.99 $71,990 09/04/2020 Reuben Jeffery III Director 5,000 $70.16 $350,800 09/09/2020 Tracy A. Atkinson Director 1,469 $68.46 $100,568 09/15/2020 Dwight D. Churchill Director 1,000 $65.25 $65,250

