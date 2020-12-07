Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FOVL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) shows an impressive 15.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), which makes up 2.48% of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $759,377 worth of VST, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VST:
VST — last trade: $19.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/22/2020
|Arcilia Acosta
|Director
|10,000
|$19.58
|$195,800
|09/08/2020
|Curtis A. Morgan
|President and CEO
|41,176
|$18.18
|$748,786
|09/08/2020
|Scott B. Helm
|Director
|20,000
|$18.19
|$363,760
And Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), the #36 largest holding among components of the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $708,860 worth of AMG, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AMG is detailed in the table below:
AMG — last trade: $95.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/10/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$77.94
|$77,940
|09/01/2020
|Jay C. Horgen
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$67.90
|$339,500
|09/03/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$71.99
|$71,990
|09/04/2020
|Reuben Jeffery III
|Director
|5,000
|$70.16
|$350,800
|09/09/2020
|Tracy A. Atkinson
|Director
|1,469
|$68.46
|$100,568
|09/15/2020
|Dwight D. Churchill
|Director
|1,000
|$65.25
|$65,250
