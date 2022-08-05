Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), which makes up 0.66% of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,871,506 worth of SEE, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEE:
SEE — last trade: $56.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2022
|Christopher J. Stephens
|Senior VP and CFO
|1,000
|$65.28
|$65,280
|08/03/2022
|Edward L. Doheny II
|President and CEO
|4,500
|$56.95
|$256,274
|08/03/2022
|Sergio A. Pupkin
|Senior Vice President
|1,000
|$57.66
|$57,658
And APA Corp (Symbol: APA), the #55 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,711,008 worth of APA, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APA is detailed in the table below:
APA — last trade: $30.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Stephen J. Riney
|Executive Vice Pres & CFO
|6,300
|$31.47
|$198,258
|02/25/2022
|Chansoo Joung
|Director
|40,000
|$32.92
|$1,316,992
