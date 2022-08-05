Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) shows an impressive 11.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), which makes up 0.66% of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,871,506 worth of SEE, making it the #40 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SEE:

SEE — last trade: $56.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2022 Christopher J. Stephens Senior VP and CFO 1,000 $65.28 $65,280 08/03/2022 Edward L. Doheny II President and CEO 4,500 $56.95 $256,274 08/03/2022 Sergio A. Pupkin Senior Vice President 1,000 $57.66 $57,658

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA), the #55 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,711,008 worth of APA, which represents approximately 0.61% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at APA is detailed in the table below:

APA — last trade: $30.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Stephen J. Riney Executive Vice Pres & CFO 6,300 $31.47 $198,258 02/25/2022 Chansoo Joung Director 40,000 $32.92 $1,316,992

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.