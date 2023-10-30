Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.62% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,254,647 worth of FHN, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:
FHN — last trade: $10.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Colin V. Reed
|Director
|25,138
|$9.96
|$250,405
|05/04/2023
|Wendy P. Davidson
|Director
|10,000
|$10.09
|$100,898
|05/10/2023
|Rosa Sugranes
|Director
|1,948
|$10.22
|$19,905
|05/12/2023
|William H. Fenstermaker
|Director
|2,950
|$9.56
|$28,190
|05/19/2023
|Vicki R. Palmer
|Director
|2,000
|$11.02
|$22,041
|06/07/2023
|William H. Fenstermaker
|Director
|10,000
|$11.62
|$116,196
And H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), the #62 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,220,835 worth of HRB, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HRB is detailed in the table below:
HRB — last trade: $40.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2023
|Robert A. Gerard
|Director
|500
|$32.13
|$16,064
|05/19/2023
|Richard A. Johnson
|Director
|10,000
|$29.54
|$295,380
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
Danaher RSI
Funds Holding ASPS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.