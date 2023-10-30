News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

October 30, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.62% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,254,647 worth of FHN, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:

FHN — last trade: $10.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 Colin V. Reed Director 25,138 $9.96 $250,405
05/04/2023 Wendy P. Davidson Director 10,000 $10.09 $100,898
05/10/2023 Rosa Sugranes Director 1,948 $10.22 $19,905
05/12/2023 William H. Fenstermaker Director 2,950 $9.56 $28,190
05/19/2023 Vicki R. Palmer Director 2,000 $11.02 $22,041
06/07/2023 William H. Fenstermaker Director 10,000 $11.62 $116,196

And H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), the #62 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,220,835 worth of HRB, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HRB is detailed in the table below:

HRB — last trade: $40.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2023 Robert A. Gerard Director 500 $32.13 $16,064
05/19/2023 Richard A. Johnson Director 10,000 $29.54 $295,380

