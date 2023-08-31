Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), which makes up 0.46% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,042,301 worth of IART, making it the #102 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IART:

IART — last trade: $43.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/01/2023 Jan De Witte President & CEO 7,792 $38.50 $299,986 06/01/2023 Eric Schwartz EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec 2,640 $37.89 $100,035

