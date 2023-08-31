Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), which makes up 0.46% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,042,301 worth of IART, making it the #102 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IART:
IART — last trade: $43.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/01/2023
|Jan De Witte
|President & CEO
|7,792
|$38.50
|$299,986
|06/01/2023
|Eric Schwartz
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec
|2,640
|$37.89
|$100,035
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
BUZZ Average Annual Return
MUEL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.