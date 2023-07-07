Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

News & Insights

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.59% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,321,407 worth of BXP, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:

BXP — last trade: $57.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/15/2023 Matthew J. Lustig Director 10,000 $52.92 $529,200
05/26/2023 Carol B. Einiger Director 10,000 $47.41 $474,100

And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #212 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $320,810 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:

DNB — last trade: $11.53 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/20/2023 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 116,250 $10.74 $1,248,839
05/24/2023 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $9.88 $39,525

