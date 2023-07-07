Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP), which makes up 0.59% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,321,407 worth of BXP, making it the #63 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXP:
BXP — last trade: $57.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/15/2023
|Matthew J. Lustig
|Director
|10,000
|$52.92
|$529,200
|05/26/2023
|Carol B. Einiger
|Director
|10,000
|$47.41
|$474,100
And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #212 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $320,810 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:
DNB — last trade: $11.53 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/20/2023
|Anthony M. Jabbour
|Chief Executive Officer
|116,250
|$10.74
|$1,248,839
|05/24/2023
|Bryan T. Hipsher
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$9.88
|$39,525
