Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.57% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,288,840 worth of AIRC, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:
AIRC — last trade: $35.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/22/2023
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|2,500
|$34.00
|$85,000
|03/17/2023
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|1,000
|$34.48
|$34,480
And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #111 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $958,240 worth of SF, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:
SF — last trade: $58.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$59.00
|$590,000
|03/14/2023
|Ronald J. Kruszewski
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,174
|$56.53
|$575,158
|03/24/2023
|James M. Zemlyak
|Co-President
|20,000
|$56.05
|$1,121,100
