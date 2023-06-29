News & Insights

Markets
AIRC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

June 29, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.57% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,288,840 worth of AIRC, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:

AIRC — last trade: $35.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/22/2023 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,500 $34.00 $85,000
03/17/2023 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $34.48 $34,480

And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #111 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $958,240 worth of SF, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:

SF — last trade: $58.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $59.00 $590,000
03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158
03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GSC
 Mohawk Industries MACD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIRC
SF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.