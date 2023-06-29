Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), which makes up 0.57% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,288,840 worth of AIRC, making it the #70 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC:

AIRC — last trade: $35.09 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/22/2023 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,500 $34.00 $85,000 03/17/2023 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $34.48 $34,480

And Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF), the #111 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $958,240 worth of SF, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SF is detailed in the table below:

SF — last trade: $58.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/10/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $59.00 $590,000 03/14/2023 Ronald J. Kruszewski Chief Executive Officer 10,174 $56.53 $575,158 03/24/2023 James M. Zemlyak Co-President 20,000 $56.05 $1,121,100

