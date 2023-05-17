Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), which makes up 0.60% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,362,191 worth of NRG, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NRG:
NRG — last trade: $33.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/15/2022
|Mauricio Gutierrez
|President & CEO
|15,000
|$32.03
|$480,450
|12/15/2022
|Lawrence S. Coben
|Director
|15,000
|$31.70
|$475,500
|12/16/2022
|Heather Cox
|Director
|1,571
|$31.32
|$49,204
|12/15/2022
|Antonio Carrillo
|Director
|9,000
|$31.71
|$285,390
|12/16/2022
|Elisabeth B. Donohue
|Director
|2,500
|$31.32
|$78,300
|12/16/2022
|Paul W. Hobby
|Director
|3,500
|$31.37
|$109,795
And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #81 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,229,439 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:
WTFC — last trade: $61.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2023
|Alex E. Washington III
|Director
|1,000
|$93.29
|$93,290
|02/16/2023
|Brian A. Kenney
|Director
|6,600
|$92.23
|$608,718
|03/13/2023
|H. Patrick Hackett Jr.
|Director
|7,100
|$73.31
|$520,501
|05/11/2023
|Timothy Crane
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|1,500
|$60.87
|$91,305
