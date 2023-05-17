Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FNK

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), which makes up 0.60% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,362,191 worth of NRG, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NRG:

NRG — last trade: $33.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2022 Mauricio Gutierrez President & CEO 15,000 $32.03 $480,450 12/15/2022 Lawrence S. Coben Director 15,000 $31.70 $475,500 12/16/2022 Heather Cox Director 1,571 $31.32 $49,204 12/15/2022 Antonio Carrillo Director 9,000 $31.71 $285,390 12/16/2022 Elisabeth B. Donohue Director 2,500 $31.32 $78,300 12/16/2022 Paul W. Hobby Director 3,500 $31.37 $109,795

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #81 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,229,439 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $61.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2023 Alex E. Washington III Director 1,000 $93.29 $93,290 02/16/2023 Brian A. Kenney Director 6,600 $92.23 $608,718 03/13/2023 H. Patrick Hackett Jr. Director 7,100 $73.31 $520,501 05/11/2023 Timothy Crane PRESIDENT & CEO 1,500 $60.87 $91,305

