Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FILL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), which makes up 0.08% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $90,221 worth of TELL, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TELL:

TELL — last trade: $5.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2021 James Donald Bennett Director 20,000 $4.05 $81,000
01/13/2022 Claire Harvey Director 16,000 $3.19 $51,072
12/20/2021 Jonathan S. Gross Director 100,000 $2.83 $282,840

And Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR), the #174 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,970 worth of PARR, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PARR is detailed in the table below:

PARR — last trade: $13.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/19/2021 Melvyn N. Klein Director 10,000 $13.51 $135,100
11/26/2021 Melvyn N. Klein Director 10,000 $12.93 $129,300
12/16/2021 William Pate Chief Executive Officer 34,500 $13.46 $464,370

