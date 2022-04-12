Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FILL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) shows an impressive 14.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), which makes up 0.08% of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $90,221 worth of TELL, making it the #97 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TELL:
TELL — last trade: $5.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2021
|James Donald Bennett
|Director
|20,000
|$4.05
|$81,000
|01/13/2022
|Claire Harvey
|Director
|16,000
|$3.19
|$51,072
|12/20/2021
|Jonathan S. Gross
|Director
|100,000
|$2.83
|$282,840
And Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR), the #174 largest holding among components of the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $27,970 worth of PARR, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PARR is detailed in the table below:
PARR — last trade: $13.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Melvyn N. Klein
|Director
|10,000
|$13.51
|$135,100
|11/26/2021
|Melvyn N. Klein
|Director
|10,000
|$12.93
|$129,300
|12/16/2021
|William Pate
|Chief Executive Officer
|34,500
|$13.46
|$464,370
