Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FDL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), which makes up 0.24% of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,903,995 worth of FHN, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FHN:
FHN — last trade: $11.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Colin V. Reed
|Director
|25,138
|$9.96
|$250,405
|05/04/2023
|Wendy P. Davidson
|Director
|10,000
|$10.09
|$100,898
|05/10/2023
|Rosa Sugranes
|Director
|1,948
|$10.22
|$19,905
|05/12/2023
|William H. Fenstermaker
|Director
|2,950
|$9.56
|$28,190
|05/19/2023
|Vicki R. Palmer
|Director
|2,000
|$11.02
|$22,041
|06/07/2023
|William H. Fenstermaker
|Director
|10,000
|$11.62
|$116,196
