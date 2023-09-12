News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FCTR

September 12, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), which makes up 0.83% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,085,746 worth of PODD, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PODD:

PODD — last trade: $175.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/23/2023 Michael R. Minogue Director 3,300 $304.75 $1,005,675
08/28/2023 James Hollingshead President and CEO 5,550 $181.41 $1,006,826

