Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FCTR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), which makes up 0.83% of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,085,746 worth of PODD, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PODD:
PODD — last trade: $175.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/23/2023
|Michael R. Minogue
|Director
|3,300
|$304.75
|$1,005,675
|08/28/2023
|James Hollingshead
|President and CEO
|5,550
|$181.41
|$1,006,826
